Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans eight in Saturday win

Nola (9-7) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mets.

Nola's only mistake was allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning, but the offense provided him a pair of runs in the fifth frame, leading to his ninth victory of the campaign. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last 10 starts, and during that time he's lowered his ERA from 4.76 to 3.02, and the 24-year-old seems to be emerging into an ace before our eyes. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Giants.