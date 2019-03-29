Phillies' Aaron Nola: Impresses on Opening Day

Nola (1-0) picked up the win and allowed a run on two hits and five walks while striking out eight over six innings Thursday against Atlanta.

Nola surrendered his lone run in the second inning on an RBI single but escaped otherwise unscathed in a 10-4 victory for the Phillies. The 25-year-old right-hander turned in a career-best 2.37 ERA with 224 punchouts over 212.2 frames in 2018, so he'll aim to replicate his numbers from a season ago. Nola will take the mound next against the Twins on Apr. 5.