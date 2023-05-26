Nola allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Thursday.

Nola racked up 20 swinging strikes and seven punchouts, but he had trouble keeping the ball in the yard. Austin Riley -- who has victimized Nola for five homers over 48 career at-bats -- hit a pair of long balls against the right-hander, and Marcell Ozuna tagged him for another. Nola has given up at least one homer in seven straight starts, though this was the first time this season he's yielded multiple home runs in a game.