Phillies' Aaron Nola: Strikes out nine in win
Nola pitched seven strong innings Wednesday against the Orioles, improving to 11-2 on the season after allowing just a single run on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine batters.
Nola allowed at least one baserunner in every inning but never allowed more than two, limiting the damage to just a third-inning RBI double by Adam Jones. The end result was yet another solid outing for the Phillies' ace, who has tossed a quality start 14 of his last 16 times on the mound. He'll next take the hill Monday against the Mets.
