Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes loss to Atlanta
Nola (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts over six innings in a tough loss Monday against Atlanta.
Nola has now thrown two quality starts in a row after failing to get through six innings in his first two starts, but the Phillies offense gave him just minimal support. He sits at 1-1 despite a 2.22 ERA in four outings, and it remains to be seen if the Phillies can be trusted to deliver the wins even if Nola brings the goods from the mound.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Beats Reds for first win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Shaky in second outing•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Pulled early in first start•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Slated to start Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Ready for season ahead•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes tough-luck loss Monday versus Nationals•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...