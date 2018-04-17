Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes loss to Atlanta

Nola (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts over six innings in a tough loss Monday against Atlanta.

Nola has now thrown two quality starts in a row after failing to get through six innings in his first two starts, but the Phillies offense gave him just minimal support. He sits at 1-1 despite a 2.22 ERA in four outings, and it remains to be seen if the Phillies can be trusted to deliver the wins even if Nola brings the goods from the mound.

