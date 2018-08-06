Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tosses quality outing vs. Miami
Nola allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across six inning Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Marlins.
The Phillies got out to a three-run lead, but Nola surrendered three runs in the seventh on two homers before exiting the ballgame. Although he didn't notch the victory, his team would emerge victorious in the series finale. Nola hasn't given up more than four runs in an outing since June 17 against Milwaukee, and he's gone 4-1 in eight starts since then. He owns a 2.37 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 144:40 K:BB across 148 innings this season.
