Bohm received an invitation to the Phillies' big-league camp Monday.

Bohm will get a chance to work with the Phillies' major-league coaching staff, people he'll likely be spending quite a lot of time with in the not-too-distant future. He's unlikely to break camp with the team, having yet to play a game at the Triple-A level, but he has a clear path to being the Phillies' long-term third baseman and could step into that role at some point this season if he opens the year hot in the minors.

