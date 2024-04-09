Marsh went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Marsh singled and scored a run in the fifth inning before capping off his day with a solo blast in the ninth. He was just 2-for-11 over his previous four games since his last long ball April 2. Marsh is now slashing .310/.323/.621 with three home runs and six RBI through 31 plate appearances.