Harper (back) hopes to return to game action by Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Harper has been held out of action for a few days with soreness in his lower back, but he insists he's not worried about the injury and is just exercising caution. The 31-year-old is slated to be the Phillies' full-time first baseman this season.
