Harper went 2-for-5 with a home run in Monday's win over San Francisco.

Harper tied the game 1-1 in the first inning with an RBI single before legging out an inside-the-park home run in the fifth. He's now 8-for-19 (.421) with three homers over his last five games. Overall, Harper's slash line is up to .293/.385/.449 with 10 homers, 57 runs scored, 42 RBI and seven steals through 397 plate appearances this season.