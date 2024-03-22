Harper (back) had seven at-bats on a back field Friday and hopes to play first base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Matt Gelb of The Athleticreports.

The 31-year-old was able to beat out an infield single, which seems to bode well for the back stiffness that's sidelined him for the past week. Harper returning to action this weekend would quell questions about his availability for Opening Day.