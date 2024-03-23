Harper (back) is starting at first base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Harper was able to take seven at-bats on a back field Friday, one of which resulted in him legging out an infield single. The 31-year-old slugger figures to be ready to go for Opening Day, but he has gone just 5-for-22 with three runs scored this spring.
