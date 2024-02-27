Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Harper is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday versus Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Thomson didn't specify whether Harper would be deployed at designated hitter Wednesday or if he would make his first start at first base, the position that he's slated to play on a full-time basis during the 2024 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in November 2022, Harper never made enough progress in his throwing program for the Phillies to feel comfortable returning him to his familiar spot in right field this past season, with the 31-year-old instead serving as a DH upon being cleared to debut in May before he got some exposure to first base following the All-Star break. Since he ultimately made 36 starts at first base, Harper should already carry eligibility at the position in most fantasy leagues in 2024, but he's no longer outfield-eligible and doesn't look poised to regain outfield eligibility even though his surgically repaired elbow is no longer a concern.