The Phillies reinstated Knebel (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Philadelphia placed Knebel on the list prior to Tuesday's loss to the Mets after he reported flu-like symptoms, but his reinstatement a day later implies that he never tested positive for the virus. Unless the Phillies indicate otherwise, Knebel will likely be available for Wednesday's series finale, as he likely wouldn't have been activated if he was still feeling under the weather. Through his first two appearances with the Phillies, Knebel has struck out three and allowed two baserunners over two innings while converting his only save opportunity.
More News
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Awaiting COVID test results•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Unavailable due to illness•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Secures first save•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Closer, as of now•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Agrees to deal with Phillies•