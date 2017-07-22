Nava left Friday's game in the seventh inning with a hamstring injury, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Nava is considered day-to-day. He missed just under two weeks earlier this season with a hamstring strain. It is unclear if this most recent injury will require a similar amount of recovery time. Howie Kendrick figures to pick up most of the playing time in the outfield that was going to Nava.

