Ramos got the first two batters out in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Orioles but was pulled before finishing the save.

Ramos entered the game with a three run lead and proceeded to strike out a pair of righties in Jonathan Schoop and Mark Trumbo. He wasn't allowed to finish the job against the left-handed Chris Davis but was instead pulled in favor of another righty in Hector Neris. It was certainly an unusual move, but it shows the lengths which manager Gabe Kapler will go to in order to play the matchups, as he evidently preferred Neris' splitter as the best weapon against a left-handed hitter. It seems as though even if Ramos gets the plurality of save opportunities going forward (which is far from certain), the Phillies will mix and match often enough that he won't be a top-tier closer.