Ramos signed with the Rangers as a non-roster invitee Monday.
Ramos will be looking to return to the big leagues after spending all of last season stuck at the Dodgers' alternate training site. The 27-year-old posted a solid 3.53 ERA in his first three MLB campaigns from 2016 to 2018 before stumbling to a 5.40 ERA in 15 innings for the Phillies in 2019, a year in which he spent most of the season sidelined with shoulder troubles. If he can recapture his previous form, he'll have a good shot to be at least a passable middle-relief option for the Rangers.