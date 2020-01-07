Play

Ramos signed with the Dodgers as a non-roster invitee on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Ramos threw 155.1 innings of relief for the Phillies over the last four seasons, posting a 3.71 ERA. He pitched at an effective middle-relief level for the first three of those years, but shoulder issues limited him to 15.0 poor innings in 2019, as he finished the year with a 5.40 ERA and an 11:7 K:BB. If healthy in 2020, he could be a useful member of the Dodgers' bullpen, though it's unlikely he'll find himself pitching in the ninth inning at any point.

