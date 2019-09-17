Play

Ramos (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Ramos has been sidelined since mid-July due to a right shoulder impingement, but after finishing up a rehab assignment at Double-A, he's been cleared to return. He'll take the roster spot of Corey Dickerson, who's been shut down for the season with a broken foot.

