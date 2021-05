Neris picked up the save Thursday against the Marlins after tossing a scoreless inning that included one walk and a strikeout.

Neris entered the ninth inning with the Phillies leading by one and worked around a leadoff walk to Sandy Leon to finish off the close game. It was the second straight save against Miami for the right-hander, who is 9-for-11 in save chances while sporting a 1.99 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 22.2 innings of work.