Realmuto will bat cleanup as the designated hitter in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Previous reports indicated that Realmuto wouldn't be asked to play twice on one day immediately after returning from a nine-day absence with a hip injury. The Phillies' loss in the afternoon game appears to have given them a sense of urgency, however, so they'll push the star catcher to his limits Tuesday with their playoff hopes very much up in the air.