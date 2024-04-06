The White Sox traded Rodriguez to the Phillies on Friday in exchange for cash.
Rodriguez was designated for assignment Thursday but will remain on a 40-man roster as he joins the Phillies organization. The 22-year-old infielder reached Triple-A for the first time last season, slashing .253/.270/.379 across 89 plate appearances, but he will return to Double-A to begin 2024.
