Share Video

Link copied!

The White Sox traded Rodriguez to the Phillies on Friday in exchange for cash.

Rodriguez was designated for assignment Thursday but will remain on a 40-man roster as he joins the Phillies organization. The 22-year-old infielder reached Triple-A for the first time last season, slashing .253/.270/.379 across 89 plate appearances, but he will return to Double-A to begin 2024.

More News