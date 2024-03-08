Watch Now:

The White Sox optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Rodriguez was called up by the White Sox for two short stints in the majors last season but didn't make his big-league debut. The 22-year-old spent most of the campaign at Double-A Birmingham, where he had a .264/.297/.450 slash line with 18 homers and 28 steals in 87 contests.

More News