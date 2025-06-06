Phillies' Jose Rodriguez: Re-ups with Phillies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with Philadelphia on Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Rodriguez was reinstated from the ineligible list Thursday after serving a one-year suspension for violating MLB's gambling policy, and after being non-tendered, he's back in the Phillies organization. Rodriguez spent his entire 2024 season at Double-A Reading, but he spent some time at Triple-A in 2023 while with the White Sox. The 24-year-old slashed .265/.329/.422 in 164 plate appearances last season.
