Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

The White Sox have yet to officially confirm the transaction or announce a corresponding move, but Rodriguez will lose his spot on the 40-man roster. Rodriguez, 22, slashed .264/.297/.450 with 18 home runs and 28 steals in 87 contests with Double-A Birmingham in 2023 and could receive some interest via trade or waivers.

