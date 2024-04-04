Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
The White Sox have yet to officially confirm the transaction or announce a corresponding move, but Rodriguez will lose his spot on the 40-man roster. Rodriguez, 22, slashed .264/.297/.450 with 18 home runs and 28 steals in 87 contests with Double-A Birmingham in 2023 and could receive some interest via trade or waivers.
