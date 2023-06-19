Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A Birmingham on Monday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rodriguez got off to a slow start with Birmingham but has put together a robust .353/.384/.662 slash line with five home runs and four stolen bases over his last 16 contests. The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the White Sox' better prospects and possesses an intriguing skill set for fantasy with some pop and speed. However, there's no guarantee that he'll play regularly, so fantasy managers shouldn't be rushing out to grab him.