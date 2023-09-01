Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A Binghamton on Friday.
Rodriguez was up briefly with the White Sox back in June but didn't receive a plate appearance. He's posted a .747 OPS with 18 home runs and 28 stolen bases in 87 games with Binghamton this season. The 22-year-old can handle second base, third base and shortstop.
