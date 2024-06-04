Rodriguez has been suspended one year for violating Major League Baseball's gambling policy, Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal reports.

The investigation determined that Rodriguez bet a total of $749.09 on baseball during a time he was assigned to the White Sox' Double-A Birmingham affiliate. He did not appear in any of the games on which he wagered the MLB determined the outcomes of the contests were not compromised in any fashion. Rodriguez is currently on the Phillies' 40-man roster and assigned to its Double-A Reading affiliate.