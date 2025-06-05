Jose Rodriguez: Reinstated, non-tendered by PHI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies reinstated Rodriguez from the ineligible list and non-tendered him Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Major League Baseball issued a one-year suspension to Rodriguez last season for violating the league's gambling policy. Now that his suspension has been fulfilled, the Phillies have opted to push the 24-year-old infielder out of the organization and into the open market. Rodriguez played 38 games at Double-A Reading before getting suspended last year, during which he slashed .265/.329/.422 across 164 plate appearances.
More News
-
Phillies' Jose Rodriguez: Suspended for one year•
-
Phillies' Jose Rodriguez: Traded to Phillies•
-
White Sox's Jose Rodriguez: Loses 40-man roster spot•
-
White Sox's Jose Rodriguez: Ticketed for minors•
-
White Sox's Jose Rodriguez: Returns to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Jose Rodriguez: Sent back to Double-A•