White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said that Rodriguez (hand) is on track to be ready for spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. "There certainly wasn't a hotter hitter in our system than Jose Rodriguez right before breaking his hamate bone [in an Aug. 20 game]," Getz said. "He's doing normal baseball activities right now, and he'll do that for a little bit longer. But he undoubtedly will be ready to go in spring training and show us what he's capable of doing."

Rodriguez was one of the more notable prospects that the White Sox added to their 40-man roster earlier this month. Before he was shut down for the season in late August after fracturing the hamate bone of his left hand on a home-run swing, Rodriguez produced a .280/.340/.430 slash line across 483 plate appearances at Double-A Birmingham. Though the second baseman looks like he'll get the opportunity to join big-league camp and theoretically compete for a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, Rodriguez is more realistically headed for Triple-A Birmingham to begin the 2023 campaign.