Clemens went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double during Monday's 7-0 win over the Reds.

Clemens filled the role of Bryce Harper (personal) rather admirably, earning the start at first base and contributing two extra-base hits. Following his double in the fourth, Clemens capped his day with a three-run homer over the wall in right center on a full count offering in the ninth to help rubber stamp the Phillies' win. Despite the performance, Clemens is not expected to remain in Philly for too much longer as Harper should return from the paternity list in a few days, likely signaling Clemens' return to Triple-A.