The Phillies optioned Clemens to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was in the running for a bench spot on Philadelphia's Opening Day roster, but he'll end up missing out despite posting a 1.244 OPS during spring training. Clemens should receive a look with the Phillies at some point in 2024, but he'll begin the campaign back at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.