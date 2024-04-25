The Phillies optioned Clemens to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
He was up with the big club for three games while Bryce Harper was on paternity leave, but he'll now head back to Lehigh Valley as Harper rejoins the club ahead of Thursday's game in Cincinnati. Clemens went 2-for-4 with a home run in his lone start this week.
