The Phillies recalled Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Bryce Harper (personal), who was placed on the paternity list. Harper will likely remain away from the Phillies for the maximum three days to welcome in the newest addition to his family, so Clemens' stay with the big club could come to an end before the end of the week. Clemens has produced an .841 OPS over 69 plate appearances at Lehigh Valley this season.