Clemens went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored during Tuesday's 10-1 win over Toronto.

Clemens' two-run shot off Jose Berrios in the second inning allowed the Phillies to take a 3-0 lead, and his fourth-inning triple plated another run before he came into score thanks to a Bryce Harper grand slam. Clemens has played in just three games in the majors this year, though he's made the most of his time in the big leagues, going 4-for-9 with two homers and seven RBI.