Clemens went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored during Tuesday's 10-1 win over Toronto.
Clemens' two-run shot off Jose Berrios in the second inning allowed the Phillies to take a 3-0 lead, and his fourth-inning triple plated another run before he came into score thanks to a Bryce Harper grand slam. Clemens has played in just three games in the majors this year, though he's made the most of his time in the big leagues, going 4-for-9 with two homers and seven RBI.
More News
-
Phillies' Kody Clemens: Recalled by Philadelphia•
-
Phillies' Kody Clemens: Sent back to minors•
-
Phillies' Kody Clemens: Homers, doubles in season debut•
-
Phillies' Kody Clemens: Getting start at first base•
-
Phillies' Kody Clemens: Moves up to big-league roster•
-
Phillies' Kody Clemens: Sent to minor-league camp•