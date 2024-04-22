Clemens will start at first base and bat eighth in Monday's game in Cincinnati.

After being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day, Clemens will get the first chance to fill in for everyday first baseman Bryce Harper (personal), who was placed on the paternity list. The 27-year-old Clemens received 148 plate appearances with the Phillies last season, producing a .644 OPS with four home runs. Clemens will likely be sent back down to Triple-A once Harper is ready to return later this week.