Clemens (illness) is starting at third base and batting sixth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Clemens has been sidelined the past few days by an illness but will return to the lineup for Sunday's contest. The 27-year-old has a .429/.556/.571 slash line through 18 plate appearances in Grapefruit League play as he attempts to earn a place on the Opening Day roster.