Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Garlick (oblique) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Garlick joined the Phillies' growing list of injured players Tuesday when he was removed from the team's 4-1 win over the Mets with the oblique injury. The MRI should help the Phillies gain clarity on the severity of the strain, allowing the team to determine whether or not Garlick will require a trip to the 10-day injured list. Even if Garlick's oblique injury proves to be more of a day-to-day concern, the Phillies are still expected to call up 2016 No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak to provide some reinforcement in the outfield.