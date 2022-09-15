Gibson (10-6) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts over six innings against Miami.

After allowing four singles and a run in the bottom of the first inning, Gibson settled in nicely. He allowed just three hits and did not surrender a walk or a run over the next five innings to earn his 15th quality start and position himself to earn his 10th win. After allowing 11 earned runs over 6.2 innings in his last two starts, the effort Wednesday was a great sign for the veteran. He'll take a 4.45 ERA into his next start.