Schwarber was removed from Thursday's game against the Marlins with an apparent injury, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer repots.
Schwarber worked a walk during the fifth inning and was immediately replaced by a pinch runner, and it's possible he suffered an injury on a swing during the plate appearance. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Piling up extra bases•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Steals fifth base•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Pads NL home run lead•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs home run in win•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Three hits, two home runs in loss•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Two more homers Tuesday•