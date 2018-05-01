Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits fourth homer
Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a two-run homer in Monday's loss to Miami.
Franco's homer was a one-out shot off Dan Straily in the top of the fourth inning. It cut the deficit to one, but the Phillies never scored again and went on to lose 8-4. Franco has started six of the Phillies' last seven games and has a hit in all six. His batting line sits at a solid .266/.307/.468 after a disappointing .230/.281/.409 season last year, and the improvements seem to be legitimate. His BABIP is up to .270, which certainly isn't unsustainably high, after sitting at just .234 last year. He's cut his infield fly ball percentage in half, sitting at just eight percent after coming in north of 16 percent in three of his first four seasons. If he can keep avoiding pop-ups, he could post numbers that come close to his promising rookie season in 2015, when he recorded a 129 wRC+ and looked to be on the verge of a breakout.
