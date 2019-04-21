Phillies' Maikel Franco: Moves up to fifth spot
Franco is batting fifth for the first time this season Sunday against the Rockies.
Franco had performed very well for an eight-hole hitter, posting a .271/.366/.571 line on the season with six homers, so the Phillies elected to prioritize his comfort there over moving a hot bat up in the lineup. With Jean Segura out with a hamstring strain and J.T. Realmuto getting the day off, it made no sense to keep Franco down in the lineup behind the likes of Phil Gosselin and Andrew Knapp, so he'll move up at least for one day. He'll look to stay hot at Coors Field after going 5-for-10 in the first two games of the series.
