Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Out of Friday's lineup
Moniak is out of Friday's lineup for High-A Clearwater with an illness, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
He left Wednesday's game early, so there was some concern that he may have suffered an injury, but that does not appear to be the case. Moniak is hitting just .244/.263/.307 with one home run, four steals and a horrific 55:5 K:BB in 214 plate appearances this season.
