Pivetta (4-3) surrendered two runs on four hits and two walks across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

Pivetta was quite effective apart from the second inning, when he allowed two runs as Devon Travis drove in a pair with a double following two straight walks. He threw a lackluster 59 percent of his pitches for strikes as he got behind against 10 of 19 batters faced. On the bright side, Pivetta wasn't hit hard for the most part and has now recorded at least seven strikeouts in three of his last four starts. He'll take stingy 3.26 ERA and an impressive 10.4 K/9 into Friday's scheduled start against the Giants.