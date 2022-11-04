Syndergaard pitched three innings and took the loss during Thursday's 3-2 defeat to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series, allowing two runs on three hits and zero walks while striking out four.

Syndergaard got off to a tough start in Game 5, allowing a leadoff double to Jose Altuve and an RBI single to Jeremy Pena. Although he was able to limit the damage to one run in the first inning, the Astros jumped ahead with a solo shot from Pena in the fourth inning, knocking Syndergaard from the game. The 30-year-old has a modest 3.33 ERA across 8.1 innings in the postseason with eight Ks.