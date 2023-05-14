Suarez allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Saturday.

Suarez missed six weeks with a left elbow strain, and he was limited to 72 pitches (44 strikes) in his season debut. He left with the Phillies up by a run, but the short start meant that Suarez was not eligible for the win. The southpaw was solid in 2022 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 129:58 K:BB across 155.1 innings over 29 starts. He may need another outing or two to get his pitch count up, but he should be a fixture in the Phillies' rotation if he stays healthy. Suarez is projected for a home start versus the Cubs next week.