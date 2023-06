Suarez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing a run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 4-2 loss against Atlanta. He struck out seven.

After a rocky start to the year, Suarez has now logged five consecutive quality starts, sporting a 1.38 ERA in that span. The 27-year-old left-hander is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB in eight starts (43.2 innings) this season. Suarez will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up for Sunday against the Mets.