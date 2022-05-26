Suarez (4-3) got tagged with the loss Wednesday after he tossed 4.1 innings, surrendering five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four versus the Braves.

Suarez was lit up in the second inning, giving up four runs including a solo homer by William Contreras. He later allowed a leadoff single to Dansby Swanson in the fifth frame, who later came around to score after the left-hander exited with one out in the inning. After registering two consecutive quality starts, Suarez has now been forced out of two straight outings early, giving up eight runs over 7.1 frames in those contests. Following the rough stretch, his ERA and WHIP have jumped from 3.72 and 1.38 to an inflated 4.74 and 1.53 respectively over 43.2 innings this season. He tentatively lines up to face the Giants on Monday in another tough matchup.