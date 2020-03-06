Kingery is a candidate to lead off this season, at least until Andrew McCutchen returns from his knee injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kingery was mentioned alongside J.T. Realmuto, Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn. Kingery possesses the speed of a traditional leadoff man, though his .315 on-base percentage last season doesn't necessarily fit the mold of a modern table-setter. If he gets the job anyway, expect a boost to his run total and perhaps extra opportunities to steal early in the season.