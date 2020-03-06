Phillies' Scott Kingery: Candidate to lead off
Kingery is a candidate to lead off this season, at least until Andrew McCutchen returns from his knee injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Kingery was mentioned alongside J.T. Realmuto, Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn. Kingery possesses the speed of a traditional leadoff man, though his .315 on-base percentage last season doesn't necessarily fit the mold of a modern table-setter. If he gets the job anyway, expect a boost to his run total and perhaps extra opportunities to steal early in the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...