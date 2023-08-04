Dominguez picked up the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Dominguez was called upon in the bottom of the ninth to protect a two-run lead and proceeded to give up a leadoff single to Jazz Chisholm before retiring the next three batters. The right-hander has now converted his last two save opportunities after previously blowing all five of his save attempts prior to Aug. 1. With Thursday's scoreless appearance Dominguez lowered his season ERA to 4.45.